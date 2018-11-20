Lightning's Brayden Point: Third straight multi-point outing
Point dished out two assists in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
In the first period, Point fed a pass to Victor Hedman in the neutral zone, and he fired a slap shot by Pekka Rinne's glove for the game's first goal. He later set up Kucherov for a nifty move to cut the Preds' lead to one in the third period. Point now has at least two points in each of the last three games and is up to 14 goals and 26 points in 21 games, putting him on pace to shatter the career-high 66 points of last season.
