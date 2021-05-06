Point had a goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.
Point has been tremendous over his last 10 games, compiling six goals and seven assists. The 25-year-old center has 23 goals and 48 points in 53 appearances overall; he's hovering close to the 0.9-point per game mark, which is also right around Point's career average.
