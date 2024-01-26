Point scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

He put the Bolts up 2-1 at the end of the first period with a shot from the left circle. Point also added a power-play assist. He's on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists). Point sits 15th in the NHL with 52 points, but his minus-12 is the worst in that category in the top-35 scorers. That may not mean anything for some managers, but it's a real drag on some fantasy teams.