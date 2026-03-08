Lightning's Brayden Point: Three-game, four-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.
The game was his 700th regular-season contest in the NHL. Point is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists; four shots). He has nine points, including four goals, in six games since the Olympic break.
