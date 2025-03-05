Point had two assists in a 6-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Point is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists), and he has nine shots in that span. He has points in eight of his last nine games (four goals, seven assists, and 27 shots). Point has been been super consistent in terms of production, but this is just his second multi-point game since Dec. 29. Still, we'll take 32 goals and 64 points (145 shots) in 56 games any day.