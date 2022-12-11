Point scored the go-ahead goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Florida.

Early in the third, he spun away from Sam Bennett near the net after taking a feed from Nikita Kucherov, and then wired it past Sergei Bobrovsky. Point also put in the GWG in overtime when the first meeting of these two teams this season. He's on a three-game goal streak (four goals/points) and has 14 on the season.