Lightning's Brayden Point: Three goals in last two games

Point scored twice Saturday in a 6-2 win over the Ducks.

One came on the power play. Point has scuffled a bit so far this season after holding out most of training camp. But this was his second-straight game with at least a goal. Fingers crossed that Point is finally shaking that malaise and will get back into the offensive groove he showed last year.

