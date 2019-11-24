Lightning's Brayden Point: Three goals in last two games
Point scored twice Saturday in a 6-2 win over the Ducks.
One came on the power play. Point has scuffled a bit so far this season after holding out most of training camp. But this was his second-straight game with at least a goal. Fingers crossed that Point is finally shaking that malaise and will get back into the offensive groove he showed last year.
