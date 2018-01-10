Point dished out a trio of assists in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Point produced one helper in each period, with the first two coming on goals by linemate Tyler Johnson and the third helping defenseman Jake Dotchin light the lamp. The aptly-named 21-year-old had failed to mark the scoresheet over his previous four games, but he's still sitting on 39 points through 43 games. He's been markedly better at home (12 goals, 26 points in 21 games) than on the road (four goals, 13 points in 22 games).