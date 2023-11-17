Point notched three points, including scoring one goal on six shots, against the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Point had been mired in a four-game goal drought but was finally able to put one into the netting. The Calgary native's six shots were a season-high and a mark he reached seven times last season. With 21 points in 17 games this year, Point looks poised to get over the 90-point threshold for the second consecutive campaign.