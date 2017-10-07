Play

Point scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 5-3 win over Florida.

Point is picking up right where he left off -- he had 11 points in his last 10 games, including a three-point outing in the final game of the season. And counting last season, Point is on a four-game, nine-point scoring streak. His game is on the rise. Don't miss out.

