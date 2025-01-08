Point picked up the game-winning goal Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over Carolina.

Point's scoring streak stands at three games and three points (one goal, two assists). He took a centering pass from Nikita Kucherov along the right boards and beat Pyotr Kochetkov from close range with just 52 seconds remaining. Point is tied with Mikko Rantanen for second in the NHL in goals with 24. He's also in a four-way tie for game-winning goal with six. Point is clutch.