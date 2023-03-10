Point scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Point's first goal -- a rebound early in the first period -- was his 40th of the season. And his second -- a power-play marker from the slot with 28 seconds left in the game -- forced overtime and tied his career mark of 41, set in 2018-19. Point joins Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, Mikko Rantanen, Tage Thompson and Leon Draisaitl in the over-40 goal club.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Can't score in game after benching•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game goal streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Extends goal streak to five games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Records two points in loss•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: On three-game goal-scoring streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Big night not enough•