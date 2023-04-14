Point scored twice, including his 50th of the season, and added an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Red Wings.
Point is the third player in Bolts history to score at least 50 goals in a season, joining Steven Stamkos (51 in 2009-10; 60 in 2011-12) and Vincent Lecavalier (52 in 2006-07). He finishes the season with 51 goals and 95 points, both career highs, and he heads into the postseason on a four-game, six-point scoring streak (three goals, three assists). Point joins Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, Mikko Rantanen and Leon Draisaitl as the only NHLers to score at least 50 goals this season.
