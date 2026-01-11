Point delivered a three-assist performance Saturday in a 7-2 win over Philadelphia.

Point's five-game scoring streak was snapped Tuesday against the Avs, but he's right back on the horse. His overall 29 points in 36 games don't leap off the page, especially for a guy with his pedigree. However, Point has really added some nitrous oxide to his game over the last month. He has 18 points, including 11 helpers, and 29 shots in his last 14 games. Point is the sizzle and the steak right now.