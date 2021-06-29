Point provided three assists in Monday night's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Calgary native notched his 21st, 22nd and 23rd points of this years Stanley Cup Playoffs with multiple secondary assists and a face-off win that fed Nikita Kucherov to score from the slot in the third period. Although his ridiculous goal scoring streak of nine straight games came to an end in the previous rounds Game 7 against the Islanders, Point has now registered a point in all but four games in these playoffs, seven of those games being multiple point games. The 25-year-old currently ranks second in the playoffs in points with 23 and leads the playoffs in goals with 14.