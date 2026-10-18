Point delivered two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over Vancouver.

Point has one goal and five assists in eight games this season. He hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 5 in a win over Philly. Point had a tough year in 2025-26, putting up just 18 goals on 129 shots (14.0 percent) with 32 assists in 63 games, and he's started 2026-27 slowly, too. He's now 30, which isn't old, but he needs to step things up to return his elite goal-scoring form. Point averaged 46 goals, 89 points and 217 shots over the three seasons prior to last year. We're not counting him out -- he's too talented for that. But we can't help but wonder if he's still struggling to find space to shoot the puck, particularly in tight places, like he admitted to media after last season. We're watching, and you should, too.