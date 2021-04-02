Point scored twice in a 3-2 win over Columbus on Thursday night.

The snipes snapped a four-game point drought. Point has 15 goals and 32 points in 36 games this season. That puts him in a three-way tie with Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat for second in team scoring, behind only Victor Hedman who has 34 points. Point's second goal stood as the game winner, his fourth of the season.