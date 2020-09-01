Point had two assists and two shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over Boston in Game 5. He also had a pair of hits.

Point set up both the game-tying and game-winning goals as Tampa Bay won its fourth straight to close out the series. He won a faceoff to create Anthony Cirelli's tying goal in the third period, one of his 13 faceoff wins on 20 attempts (65.0 percent). On the game-winner, it was Point's aggressive forecheck and puck retrieval that began the sequence leading to Victor Hedman's series-clincher. Point heads into the Eastern Conference Finals on a blistering six-game point streak, having amassed two goals and nine assists in that time.