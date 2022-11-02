Point scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
Both points came in the final eight minutes of the third period as he led a comeback from a 3-2 deficit. Point has posted back-to-back two-point performances and has four multi-point efforts in his last six games, giving him five goals and 10 points through 10 contests on the season.
