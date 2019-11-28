Play

Lightning's Brayden Point: Two points in losing effort

Point scored a power-play goal Wednesday, adding an even-strength assist to finish with two points in a 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Point has posted two points in two of his last three games and now has 17 in 19 games this season. Wednesday's goal was just his third power-play point of the campaign, a number Point and his fantasy owners will certainly want to see start climbing in the days and weeks to come.

