Point scored a goal on four shots and supplied an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Point tried to will the Lightning back into the game as he factored into both of their third-period goals, but the rally fell short. The 24-year-old center now has nine goals, 15 assists, 69 shots on goal and a plus-6 in 25 contests. He should continue to hover near a point-per-game pace, making Point an elite fantasy option.