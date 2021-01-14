Point registered a goal, a power-play assist and four shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Point didn't factor into any of Tampa Bay's three first-period goals, but he assisted on Steven Stamkos' second-period power-play snipe and lit the lamp himself in the third. If this performance is any indication, Point should have no problem piling up points as the Lightning's first-line center, even without Nikita Kucherov (hip) by his side.