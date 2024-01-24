Point scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring less than two minutes into the first period, tipping home a Max Crozier shot-pass that was headed wide of the net. Point has three multi-point performances in the last eight games, piling up five goals and five helpers during that stretch, and with 50 points in 48 games on the season he's on track to top 80 for the third time in his career.