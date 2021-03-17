Point scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Point opened the scoring at 3:55 of the first period. He also had a power-play helper on Steven Stamkos' third-period marker. In the shootout, Point's tally was the one that secured the win for the Lightning. The 25-year-old has 11 goals, 27 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 28 contests.