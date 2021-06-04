Point scored a goal on four shots and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Point finished off a quick passing play for the Lightning's first goal, and he added a secondary assist on Alex Killorn's game-tying tally. The 25-year-old Point has racked up nine points (six on the power play), 22 shots on net and 12 hits through nine playoff contests.