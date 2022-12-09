Point scored twice, including the game winner, in a 5-2 win over the Predators on Thursday.

Point put the Bolts up 1-0 early in the first period after taking a stretch pass from Ian Cole and tucking the puck around Juuse Saros' outstretched left pad. His second goal was a wrister from the left face-off circle early in third that gave the Bolts a lead they never relinquished. Point is on a modest two-game, three-goal streak and has 27 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 26 games.