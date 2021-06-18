Point tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Islanders in Game 3.

Point managed to swipe a puck past New York netminder Semyon Varlamov while being cross-checked to the ice, snapping a 1-1 tie with just 20 seconds left in the second period. Point is on an absolute heater for the Lightning, finding the back of the net in six consecutive games despite logging just 16 shots during that stretch. He leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals (11) and power-play goals (six), is tied for first with three game-winners, and his 15 points are tied for second behind only teammate Nikikta Kucherov's 23.