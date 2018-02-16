Lightning's Brayden Point: Will play Thursday
Point (undisclosed) skated for warmups and will suit up Thursday against the Red Wings, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Point was a game-time decision with his undisclosed injury, but fortunately it looks like he's set to go. The 21-year-old center has been a blessing for fantasy owners this season, posting 20 goals and 48 points so far in his second NHL campaign
