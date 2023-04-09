Point scored his 49th goal of the season in a 7-4 loss to the Senators.
He pulled the Bolts within 5-4 at 6:01 of the third on a close-range snipe off a backdoor pass by Victor Hedman. Point is now one point from equalling his career point mark (92). His 49 goals are a career high water mark.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Six points in last three games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Explodes for three points•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Gets 45th goal of season•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Third in NHL in goals•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Ties career mark in goals•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Can't score in game after benching•