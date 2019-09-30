Lightning's Brayden Point: Won't be ready for Opening Night
Point (hip) wore a regular jersey at Monday's practice, but won't be ready for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Point is still recovering from offseason hip surgery and was originally expected to be sidelined until late October, but the fact that he's already been cleared for contact suggests he's significantly ahead of schedule. Although he won't be ready for Thursday's match, there's still an outside chance that he'll be given the green light ahead of Saturday's road game against Florida or Sunday's road contest against the Hurricanes. Another update on the 23-year-old pivot's status will undoubtedly surface prior to this weekend's back-to-back set.
