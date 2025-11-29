Lightning's Brayden Point: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against the Rangers on Saturday, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.
Point will miss his fourth straight game, and it remains unclear when he will be ready to return. He has accounted for three goals, 11 points and 44 shots on net through 21 appearances this season. Due to Point's absence, Nick Paul will occupy a top-six role against the Rangers on Saturday.
