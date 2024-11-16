Point (lower body) won't play Saturday versus New Jersey, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
Point will miss his fourth straight game, but he has been progressing in his recovery. He is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against Pittsburgh. Point has generated eight goals, 13 points and 21 shots on net through 12 outings this season.
