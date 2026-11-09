Point has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets due to an undisclosed injury, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Point exited Sunday's matchup late in the first period, and the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game during the third period. Prior to his departure, he was held scoreless with two shots in 5:35 of ice time. The exact nature and severity of his injury remain to be seen, and it isn't yet clear whether he'll be available for Wednesday's game against the Sabres.