Coburn scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Coburn has stepped up in the absence of Victor Hedman. He finished the season with four goals and 19 assists in 74 game. Coburn isn't fantasy material despite delivered two, two-point games in his last four games. He's far more valuable as a crease-clearer on the ice.

