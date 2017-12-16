Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Appears ready to rock Saturday
Coburn (lower body) is expected to return to action Saturday against the Avalanche, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coburn returned to practice Tuesday, which was the first indication that he was likely nearing a return to game action. The veteran blueliner has been solid this season, notching seven helpers while registering a plus-1 rating in 25 contests, but his lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a desirable option in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...