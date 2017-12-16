Coburn (lower body) is expected to return to action Saturday against the Avalanche, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Coburn returned to practice Tuesday, which was the first indication that he was likely nearing a return to game action. The veteran blueliner has been solid this season, notching seven helpers while registering a plus-1 rating in 25 contests, but his lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a desirable option in most fantasy formats.