Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Back in action
Coburn (lower body) returned to action Saturday night against Colorado. He finished minus-1 in 12:13 of ice time.
Coburn had been playing 16-17 minutes a night prior to his injury, so watch for his ice time to creep up over the next few games. Just don't expect fantasy production -- Coburn's best production came 10 years ago, and he's been averaging a paltry 11 points a year over his last five seasons.
