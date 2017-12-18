Coburn (lower body) returned to action Saturday night against Colorado. He finished minus-1 in 12:13 of ice time.

Coburn had been playing 16-17 minutes a night prior to his injury, so watch for his ice time to creep up over the next few games. Just don't expect fantasy production -- Coburn's best production came 10 years ago, and he's been averaging a paltry 11 points a year over his last five seasons.