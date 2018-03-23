Coburn dished out two assists in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders.

Coburn was far from the only player to get involved in the action, as Tampa Bay coincidentally had seven guys turn in multi-point performances to New York's six. This effort ended a 10-game point drought for Coburn, who still has just one goal and 12 assists this season, so nobody should be rushing to pick him up off waivers.