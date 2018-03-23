Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Bags two apples Thursday
Coburn dished out two assists in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders.
Coburn was far from the only player to get involved in the action, as Tampa Bay coincidentally had seven guys turn in multi-point performances to New York's six. This effort ended a 10-game point drought for Coburn, who still has just one goal and 12 assists this season, so nobody should be rushing to pick him up off waivers.
More News
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: No-nonsense minutes for team priming for playoffs•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Back in action•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Appears ready to rock Saturday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Returns to practice ice•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Joining road trip•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...