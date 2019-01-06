Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Banged up blueliner
Coburn is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not dress Saturday versus the Sharks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The veteran defenseman will sit out Saturday's contest, but Coburn's injury, at this point, isn't considered to be very serious. The 33-year-old has scored three goals and tallied eight assists in 39 games this season. Expect Dan Girardi to take his place for tonight's road affair.
