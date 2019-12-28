Coburn (lower body) is nearing a return to the lineup.

Coburn skated with the team during Saturday's morning practice, but he's not quite ready to get back into the lineup. It's solid progress, however, so it wouldn't be surprising if Coburn was ready to go for Tuesday's game against the Sabres. Coburn's more of a real-life asset than he is fantasy-wise, as the veteran has just one point through 17 games this year.