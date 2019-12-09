Play

Coburn (lower body) was designated as week-to-week by coach Jon Cooper, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Coburn was already placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot, but the fact that he is considered week-to-week doesn't bode well for a short-term absence. Luke Schenn and Jan Rutta should both see time in the lineup with Coburn on the shelf.

