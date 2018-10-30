Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Couple of helpers this season
Coburn has two assists in 10 games this season.
The sturdy defender is getting 15:33 of ice time on average and is on the plus side of the ledger (plus-2). Coburn's value is on the ice, not in the fantasy arena.
More News
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Third-pairing role•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Two helpers in 4-0 win•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: No-nonsense minutes for team priming for playoffs•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Back in action•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Appears ready to rock Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.