Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Expected to play
Coburn (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Vegas, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.
Coburn missed Monday's win over Colorado due to an undisclosed issue, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The veteran blueliner, who's notched two points in 31 games this campaign, will skate on Tampa Bay's bottom pairing against the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Sitting out Monday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Finally back in lineup•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Pair of blocks in return•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Making return Sunday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Closing in on return•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Considered week-to-week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.