Coburn (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Vegas, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.

Coburn missed Monday's win over Colorado due to an undisclosed issue, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The veteran blueliner, who's notched two points in 31 games this campaign, will skate on Tampa Bay's bottom pairing against the Golden Knights.

