Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Finally back in lineup
Coburn has played in four consecutive games after spending considerable time as a healthy scratch.
Coburn is getting regular ice time with injuries to Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta. He's no offensive whiz, but he's getting regular ice time. And he's contributing hits and blocked shot (nine and six, respectively, in his last four games). The veteran defender will turn 35 in a couple of weeks. Coburn is definitely on the downside of his career and will return to the bench when the Bolts get healthy.
