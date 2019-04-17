Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Heads into free agency on sour note
Coburn dressed for two postseason games against Columbus and tallied one assist.
Coburn had been part of the bottom pairing rotation, often sitting out games in the regular season. But he was pressed into heavier duty with both Victor Hedman and Anton Stralman out during the playoffs. Coburn actually finished plus-2 in 18:36 in Tuesday's 7-3 loss -- that's a remarkable feat considering the number of goals scored by the Jackets. But the loss was ugly and at 34, Coburn is a declining asset on the ice. His contract is done and he'll likely seen his last game in Tampa. And his last chance at a Cup.
More News
