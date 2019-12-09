Play

Coburn was placed on injured reserve Monday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

It doesn't appear Coburn will be ready soon, so his IR placement will free up a roster spot for depth at forward. The 34-year-old is eligible to return at any point, but his presence doesn't fantasy owners, as he's recorded just one point and 21 shots on net through 17 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories