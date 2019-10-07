Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Helping younger partner develop
Coburn is toiling on the Lightning's third pairing alongside Mikhail Sergachev.
His ice time has ranged from 13:24 to 16:04 in three games. Coburn's role will be to act as a ballast for the young Russian's more adventurous game. His 23 points last season were his best since 2008-09, so he's no fantasy force.
