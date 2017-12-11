Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Joining road trip
Coburn (lower body) will travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip and is hoping to play at some point in the second half of the trip, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The veteran blueliner is yet to play in the month of December, having already missed four games. However, the fact that Coburn is traveling with the team and has been given a chance to play at some point within the next week will be music to the ears of fantasy owners who benefited from Coburn's surprising production -- seven points in 25 games -- earlier in the season. Keep an eye out for updates as the trip progresses.
