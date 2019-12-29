Play

Coburn (lower body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Detroit, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Coburn last played on Nov. 29 and has only appeared in 17 games this season. The 34-year-old blueliner has just one goal in those 17 games. He'll return to a bottom-pair role alongside Kevin Shattenkirk.

