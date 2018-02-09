Coburn has just one point -- a goal -- in his last 22 games.

It's been 22 games since he returned from that lower-body injury. Coburn is providing no-nonsense minutes for the Lightning -- he's the kind of guy whose name is never really heard because he's just so steady. That's the kind of player every team needs to push to a Cup, but not a single fantasy team needs him unless it is simply sticking a body into an open spot.