Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Pair of blocks in return
Coburn (lower body) blocked two shots and skated 13:33 in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Coburn missed 13 games with the injury. The 34-year-old defenseman has just a single goal, 24 hits and 12 blocked shots through 18 appearances this season -- fantasy owners can find stronger depth options.
More News
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Making return Sunday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Closing in on return•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Considered week-to-week•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Heads to IR•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Out indefinitely•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.